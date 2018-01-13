Abu Dhabi-bound flight lands at Mumbai airport after medical emergency   

An Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad flight that took off from Phuket was diverted to the Mumbai airport on Thursday night after an elderly Austrian passenger complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

The passenger was deplaned from the Boeing 777-300ER and rushed to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri (East). The pilot of Etihad airways EY 431 contacted the Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) after the 63-year-old woman passenger fell sick. “Medical help was provided to the passenger as soon as the aircraft was parked. A team of doctor and paramedics on-board attended to the patient and rushed her to the hospital,”said senior airport officials.The flight landed at the airport at 10.21pm and took off at 12.03am. Etihad Airways was not available for any comments.

Mumbai airport offered medical aid to the highest number of passengers in August, 2017, in the last ten years. August saw 2,833 medical services .

The airport has seven ambulances, making it the largest number of ambulances on standby at any Indian airport.