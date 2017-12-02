Railway buys buy private land for Currey Road overbridge

The railways has bought 248 square metres of private land for Rs5.19 crore for the proposed foot overbridge (FOB) at Currey Road station. The FOB will be built by the Army. Officials believe that this will speed up the construction work after teething trouble the landing of the FOB and its design. Now, the construction is likely to begin from next week.

According to Central Railway (CR) officials, the private land was made available after the intervention of railway minister Piyush Goyal, who met the owners on Monday .

“The railways gave Rs5.19 crore to the private company. However, the work has gain speed and blocks have been prepared. We are awaiting for an official letter regarding megablocks so that the Army can start the construction,” said a senior CR official. The megablocks could vary from two hours to 24-hours, said a source on condition of anonymity.

The Army has also started the initial work at Ambivli station and Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway network..