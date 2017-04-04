Mohammed Saif takes all ten wickets in 2nd division league match in Kolkata

Mohammed Saif, a left-arm spinner, took all 10 wickets in a second division league play-off match in Kolkata on Tuesday. Playing for Ariadaha Sporting Club, Saif took 10 for 28 as his team beat National Athletic Club by 38 runs.

At a match played on the Taltala ground in Kolkata, the player who lives in Ariadaha in the northern fringe of the city, said that he made the most of assistance in the wicket.

“It assisted spin and I was concentrating on getting turn and bounce and keeping things simple,” he said.

The player said he is a fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori. “My first target is to get the team to the first division of the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) league,” said Saif.

The two-day match ended in one day as National Athletic Club, set a target of 137 in a low-scoring match were bowled out for 99 in 20 overs.

The local cricket league this season has seen a run feast with a number of players getting double-centuries and Bengal middle-order bat Pankaj Shaw scoring 413 for Barisha Sporting against Dakshin Kalikata Sansad on Christmas Day last year.