13-year-old Doon lad to play for FC Barcelona in Spain

Dehradun:

For someone who is 13-studies, sports and success are three things to look out for. And for Sarthak Joshi, a student of Carman Day and Residential School, Premnagar, life has some bright plans.

Joshi is one of the lucky footballers from Uttarakhand who will get to play for ‘Futbol Club Barcelona’ in Spain in the under-14 category from December 5.

He was selected by the club through a series of matches. Having won a number of matches in the past, the Lionel Messi fan is all geared up take on other international clubs.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” Joshi told Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

To face the toughest challenge ahead, he has enrolled in a football academy for coaching. He will be submitting documents to apply for a visa soon.

“We want him to take professional training before he starts his stint in professional football,” said his father, Dr Sanjeev Joshi.

The news of his selection has enthused family members, who are busy formulating his diet and chalking out his training schedule.

“He is nervous but we are taking due care of his diet and practice so that he can give tough competition to other international footballers,” said his mother, Anita Joshi.

Joshi after attending school comes home and then goes for a gruelling three-hour practice session.

His dedication and potential has been recognized by the school management who felicitated him for his achievement at the school recently.

Jennifer Kumar, school principal said: “His achievement has brought laurels to the school. We are extremely excited and wish him all the success ahead.”

“He is an exceptional footballer.”

Along with field training, Joshi, who plays right back, is actively following some global tournaments to hone his skills. “Watching footballers play is a great learning process and I am following matches regularly to enhance my potential on the field,” he said.