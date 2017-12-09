Forced migration from the hills, Centre introduces entrepreneurship training for local youth

DEHRADUN: To check forced migration from the hills, a centrally funded scheme has been introduced under which the local unemployed youths are being imparted entrepreneurship training.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY), we not only impart entrepreneurship training to the local youth but also help facilitate bank loans for them to help them start their own businesses,” National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) regional director Poonam Sinha told Hindustan Times.

“The scheme introduced in all the 13 districts aims to check forced migration from the hills.”

NIESBUD also helps facilitate bank loans of up to Rs 25 lakh each via the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Srijan Yojna (PMRSY) for the local youths trained in entrepreneurship skills. “A module of skill training for entrepreneurship was recently introduced under the PMKVY,” Sinha said, adding a sizeable number of the local youth had benefited from the training module. “Most of them have started their own businesses and the rest opted for salaried employment.”

The scope of training module was not confined to just imparting entrepreneurship skills . “It (training module) also aims to inculcate entrepreneurial values among the local youth”, she said. “The idea is to develop an entrepreneurial attitude among them, so they feel motivated to start businesses.”

A move was already on to introduce entrepreneurship education in the school curriculum. “Our content team at NIESBUD has prepared a course on entrepreneurship education,” she said. The National Council of Education Research and Training would prescribe the course for the Central Board of Secondary Education affiliated schools.

Ever since it was set up in Dehradun in 2005, NIESBUD had imparted entrepreneurship training to about 40,000 local youth. “Some 35% of them have already started their businesses whereas the rest are engaged in salaried employment,” she said, adding the training was provided long before the new training module was introduced.

Under the new training module, entrepreneurship skills were being imparted in various trades like dairy farming, digital photography and videography, housekeeping, hospitality and beautician etc . “A batch each of 25 youth is being trained in all the 13 districts,” she said, adding the (districts)also included 10 hill districts.

Plans were also afoot to link the entrepreneurship training with areas such as agriculture, horticulture, organic and herbal farming etc, Sinha said. “We have with us duly documented success stories of some 120 of the local youths who were trained in entrepreneurship skills.”

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Doiwala near Dehradun, owns a boutique, which he “opened after being trained in the entrepreneurship development training” organised by NIESBUD some years back. “I learnt a lot from this training, which gave me a ray of hope,” an official document quoted him as saying. Today, his “estimated” annual turnover from the boutique comes to Rs 24 lakh. Besides, he has also given full time employment to some 10 people.

Atul Rawat has 10 employees working in his restaurant at Rudraprayag. Rawat, who hails from Pauri, opened the restaurant after he underwent the entrepreneurship development training.