50-year-old house in south Delhi collapses during renovation, two people trapped

Two persons — a retired government employee and a labourer — were trapped under the rubble of a 50-year old house which collapsed during renovation work in Taimur Nagar area of Okhla on Friday morning.

Those under the rubble include Dhruv Kumar, who retired from the labour department. A team firemen and three fire tenders, police and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

Officials of the fire department said that rubble was being removed and the two were still trapped under it.

“It is a 50-60 year old house which was being renovated. The rescue operation is on,” a fire department official said.