Bank robbery: Why 3 Delhi thieves stole only coins from Syndicate Bank branch

Taking seriously rumours that a chip was installed in currency notes after demonetisation that enabled them to be tracked, three robbers in Delhi allegedly stole lakhs of rupees from a bank only in coins.

The three friends, who worked at the Delhi Transport Corporation bus depot where the bank is located, told the police that they had planned to sneak away only with the coins to avoid getting tracked down, if what they had heard about the notes was true.

They were arrested on Tuesday evening, 12 hours after they robbed the Syndicate Bank branch in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Police found from them coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10 amounting to Rs 2.3 lakh stolen from the bank in 46 polythene bags.

“They have said that stealing banknotes, especially the Rs 2000 notes, was not their plan at all as they believed that notes could be tracked through chips or GPS after demonetisation. So, they decided to steal all the coins instead,” a police official said.

They also thought coins would be easier to use as shops and money exchangers might accept them without suspicion.

The three men, worked as cleaners and storekeepers at the depot where they had joined only a month ago.

They told the police they thought of robbing a bank after watching a series of crime thrillers and heist films. They gained entry into the bank from a window. They had cut out the grille of the window using equipment available at the depot workshop. A bank employee had noticed the window when he came to work that morning. That’s when the bank staff realised there had been a break-in and all coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10 were missing.

Milind Dumbere, DCP (northwest), said that CCTV cameras had captured two masked men. One of them had an ‘R’ tattoo on his left wrist. “With only that clue, we began our probe. Since the entry into the bank was from the premises of the bus depot, we decided to begin by questioning the maintenance staff,” said Dumbere.

Success followed when the police found Rahul, a 21-year-old bus cleaner, with a similar tattoo on his wrist. He led them to his two accomplices, Rahul and Anuj. All of them belong to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

A DTC spokesperson told HT that the accused were not employees of the corporation. “They were hired by the manufacturer responsible for maintaining our buses. However, we are planning to issue a letter of caution to all depots to create deterrence and prevent such incidents,” a DTC spokesperson said.