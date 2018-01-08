Delhi Police harnesses the power of theatre to spread self-defence awareness

If you see a group of youngsters go about performing a nukkad natak with the Delhi Police around your neighbourhood one of these days, don’t be surprised. Delhi Police is utilising the power of street theatre to spread awareness about their self-defence training program, Sashakti.

“Nukkad nataks are organised to create awareness about crime against women, empowerment of women and other social initiatives taken by Delhi Police. They also spread awareness about learning self-defense techniques,” says Esha Pandey, DCP, Special Police Unit for Women and Children, Delhi Police.

Street plays organised under this programme saw a sharp rise in 2017. “Last year, we had organised 148 nukkad nataks in the Capital, as compared to just 10 in 2016, besides training over one lakh women,” adds Pandey.

A school girl exhibits her self-defence combat skills during an event in Delhi. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT )

Students from all over Delhi have participated in this programme, which has slowly turned into a movement of sorts. Malvika Singh, a JNU student, says, “Though I’ve performed for the first time, I felt a sense of responsibility. The message we are giving is leaving an impact,” adding about how responding to harassment requires discretion and being mindful of one’s surroundings, when it comes to self-defence, “Most of the girls being trained are school-goin, and to tell them where and how to react requires responsibility.” Singh is a part of a theatre group called The Color Bakery, which has members from Delhi University, as well.

Those who have undergone the training, agree to feeling safer and more self-reliant. There are 52 female and 6 male police personnel who impart training in schools, camps and colleges.

Usha Sharma, a student of class 12th says, “I always knew that learning self-defense is important but never enrolled in any classes. I joined Sashakti as my friend had also done it before. I feel confident now, as I know the basics of self-defence, and can deal with the odd situations.”

According to Delhi Police data, crime against women in the Capital went down by 14.42% in 2017, and Sashakti has been credited as a major factor. Madhur Verma, DCP and PRO, Delhi Police, says, “The training promotes awareness and motivates women in the Capital to raise their voice against what is wrong. It also gives them the confidence to fight back. The initiative works as a deterrent for the mischievous elements of the society, working in unison with other programmes such as dedicated helpline numbers, help desks, and beat officers.”

