Over 500 students hired in first five days at IIT-Delhi

More than 500 students have been hired, with over 25 international offers made, by the end of fifth day of the ongoing placements at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, officials said.

The international offers came from companies in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Netherlands and Japan. Among the international offers, a maximum of six offers were from software giant Microsoft on December 1 when the placement session had started, the institute said.

More than 200 offers, including 20 international ones, were made on the inaugural day itself.

“However, some students, who bagged international placements on December 1, preferred to opt for other options in India,” the institute said.

Among national recruiters, chipset maker Intel was the leading firm with more than 30 offers.

Many government-owned organisations also participated in the placements, including the Indian Space Research Organisation. Several government-owned companies and PSUs are expected to visit the campus for hiring students in the coming days, an official said.

“Placements had started on a very optimistic note this year. We hope that this trend continues for the rest of the placement season,” said I N Kar, professor-in-charge of placement at the institute.

Students also bagged over 150 pre-placement offers (PPOs), of which over 80 were accepted. A few students opted for the deferred placement options available to students interested in pursuing their start-up dreams.

Over 300 organisations across sectors offering over 500 job roles have already registered for placements in the coming few days. Few startups were also represented during the placements.

“The first phase of the placements will continue till December 15. Phase Two will commence from January 2018,” the official said.

The institute said it has decided to not release the exact worth of the high-value packages as it was felt that undue publicity to packages devalues national placements over international placements as well as core jobs over finance and consulting jobs.

Anishya Madan, placement officer at the training and placement cell of the institute said, “We try to ensure that all kinds of job profiles get a fair representation in the roster. We also strive to ensure that all kinds of students get a chance to be interviewed.”

“I had prepared a lot for the placements which included attempting extensive round of mock interviews, case preparation and technical discussions with my seniors,” says Sanjana Garg, a student of Chemical Engineering who got a job with Boston Consulting Group on Day 1.

Nikhil Chaturvedi who got an offer with Microsoft in Redmond, US, was excited. “I love coding and this will be a great platform to hone my skills,” he said.

Karan Singla, who has been placed in IMS Consulting Group, says that a “shift” from core to non-core was a personal choice. “I felt that I could get more opportunities in consulting,” he said.