Pollution control panel urges Met officials to improve forecast period to a week

A top pollution prevention panel has urged the Indian meteorological department to give out at least a week’s forecast for weather, saying the current two-day prediction was not sufficient to implement the emergency response plan that could have avoided the pollution crisis that gripped Delhi earlier this month.

“Beijing and other cities across the world have 15 days pollution forecast, which helps them strategise better. We need at least seven days’ forecasts, can’t have a two-day alert. There is an immediate need for better, long-term pollution forecasts. Give us a chance to be prepared and take action,” EPCA member Sunita Narain told MeT department officials in a meeting on Friday.

The EPCA — Environment Pollution Control and Prevention Authority (EPCA) — is a Supreme Court-appointed committee and holds the power to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a protocol that will put restrictions on factories and vehicles to pre-empt pollution.

The National Capital Region went through an unprecedented pollution crisis when the air became unfit to breathe for a week, staying in “severe” category between November 7 and 14. The worst was on November 9, when the Air Quality Index hit 486.

According to EPCA, the most advanced prediction it had before November 7 was of November 6.

“It said winds will come from Punjab. But it did not provide any warning of the kind of anti-cyclonic weather disturbance that was happening in the upper circulatory system and the impending problems that it would bring… In the future, we have to ensure that there is no episode like this,” Narain said.

The anti-cyclonic disturbance was later identified as the main reason for the smog crisis, contributing slightly more than the crop burning in agrarian states surrounding the NCR zone.

The weather system brought in dust from West Asian nations, and the smoke from crop burning in Haryana and Punjab. These combined with a separate air circulation system bringing in moisture from the east, combining to create a blanket of toxic haze that would not disperse since there was no wind, the EPCA said in a report to the top court.

According to the report, EPCA is provided no advance warning for sudden change in weather patterns, but only has information about current state of pollution through real-time monitoring of the AQI.

“But across the world, where such smog alert systems are in place, a robust and reliable weather forecasting system is essential for action,” it said.

REGULAR ALERTS FROM NOW

In Friday’s meeting, the EPCA decided that alerts will be sent out when the air quality is in “very poor”, “severe” and “severe plus” levels. In Delhi, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials, the health department was already doing it.

The EPCA urged representatives of several states to make sure the alerts are frequent. Some state officials said they will do it once in a fortnight, to which Narain suggested it be done daily.

“There is a need to have wider dissemination of this information to the general public, through apps or other means. EPCA will discuss this with MoEF & CC, CPCB and state governments to see how such a system can be put in place,” the panel earlier said in the report to SC.

A possible example for Delhi to follow could be that of Beijing, which introduced a four-tier colour-coded system to combat air pollution after the city faced heavy smog in 2013. The Chinese capital sends out alerts on social media, television, radio and mobile apps. The information is also circulated through government accounts on Weibo (China’s equivalent of Twitter) and WeChat.