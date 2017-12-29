 Six coaches of Manduadih Express derails in New Delhi | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Six coaches of Manduadih Express derails in New Delhi

All six coaches were replaced and the departure was rescheduled to 1am on Friday

delhi Updated: Dec 29, 2017 09:28 IST
The Manduadih-New Delhi express train.
The Manduadih-New Delhi express train. (ANI)

Six coaches of the New Delhi-Varanasi Manduadih Express has derailed at the New Delhi Railway station. No injuries were reported.

A Northern Railway official told IANS: “The incident took place at around 10.30pm on Thursday when the train was about to depart from New Delhi.”

“The reason of the derailment is not clear yet. An inquiry has been ordered,” the official said.

All six coaches were replaced and the departure was rescheduled to 1am on Friday.

more from delhi
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you