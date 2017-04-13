JNU teachers to begin indefinite protest at Freedom Square

Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers association (JNUTA) will begin an indefinite series of daily sit-ins from Monday at the Nehru statue near ‘Freedom Square’ to protest against “failures of the JNU administration” towards teachers, students, wardens, and staff.

JNUTA, in its general body meeting, decided that it will put together a detailed list of violations committed by the administration.

JNUTA has been at loggerheads with the administration over changes in admission policy following adoption of UGC 2016 gazette. The teachers’ body claims it has led to drastic seat cut in research courses with seats coming down to around 200 this year from around 1,000 last year.

JNUTA said despite efforts to ascertain the basis by which admissions have been reduced to zero for 63 research programmes of the university, the administration has not issued even one written explanation as to what methodology it followed in arriving at this decision.

“The JNUTA demands that the university issue such an explanation immediately in an Academic Council meeting, which has already been requisitioned by 30 members of the Academic Council,” the teachers’ body said.

The teachers’ body said it will look into organising a public event outside the campus in Delhi to educate the public on the crises affecting JNU.

“Sustained efforts shall be made to redemocratise all spaces of debate and discussion in the university campus, not only Freedom Square, by holding public meetings, open houses in hostel messes, starting from this weekend,” JNUTA said.

In December last year, the university had installed iron grilles at the protest sites and had also set a distance limit for “democratic protests” by students. Students were told to stay 20 metres away from the administrative building while staging any protests, the university said in a notice.

JNUTA also said it will to do a mass contact programme to gather the signatures of AC members to ensure an AC meeting at the earliest, which is yet to meet even once in the semester, in violation of the statutes.