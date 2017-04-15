Porn clip plays on LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station, Delhi Metro starts probe

Commuters at the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station in central Delhi’s Connaught Place were left shocked when a pornographic clip allegedly played out on an LED screen installed on a platform on April 9.

The screen used to display advertisements allegedly started playing a porn video all of a sudden and lasted less than a minute. While some passed by the screen in usual hurry, many others stopped to record it on their mobile phones.

One such video was uploaded on social media on Saturday and was shared multiple times.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said a probe has been initiated to check if the video being shared online is authentic and who may be responsible for it.

“DMRC is not aware about this clip. However,this LED screen was under commissioning and testing by a private contractor. The work is still not completed. We will check all the details of the testing and commissioning process of the contractor to check whether any such clip was played on the LED screen at Rajiv Chowk station and take adequate safeguards/ action,” a spokesperson said.

Delhi Police sources said they are yet to officially receive a complaint in the matter, but CISF sources confirmed the incident.

A similar incident was reported from Wayanad district in Kerala in 2015. Hundreds of passengers waiting at a bus stand in Kalpetta suddenly saw a porn video playing on a television installed to broadcast advertisements.

A witness had later shared the video of the spot on Reddit. The user reported that the clip had played for 30 minutes . Some passengers tried covering the TV set with a cloth while women and children chose to leave from there.