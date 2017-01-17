Serial rapist kept under watch following threats from Tihar inmates

Sunil Rastogi, who is lodged inside jail number 1 in Tihar, is not allowed to move around alone or go out of his ward without prior permission, following a threat from inmates.

Rastogi, an alleged paedophile was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The police have linked his involvement to 15 cases of sexual abuse of minors.

According to sources in Tihar, an information was received that some inmates were displeased and angry with Rastogi to have victimised minors and planned to corner him once he arrived. Following the input, the security outside the cell where Rastogi is lodged along with 30 other prisoners facing trial for snatching, robbery and murder, was increased.

“Rastogi has not been kept in a high-security ward but is shearing the cell with other prisoners. We received an information about some people planning an attack and as a precautionary measure, we have increased the security in the cell. He has been given special instruction to not go out alone and not leave the ward until permission is granted. A 24-hour security guard has also been deployed to keep a watch on the cell,” a jail official said.

“We have also warned the other inmates and have told them that any instance of violence or misbehaviour will lead to strict disciplinary action against them,” he said.

Sources also said that Rastogi has been quiet since he came to the jail and spends most of his time sitting inside. “He has not signed up for any activity and spends most of his time inside. When one of the inmates tried to ask why he assaulted minors, he got angry. A jail security guard immediately intervened and a brawl was averted. We are keeping a strict watch on him,” a jail official said.