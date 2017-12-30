National Medical Commission Bill: 7 things you should know

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) has been tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday. .

The Bill is aimed at setting up a National Medical Commission for development and regulation of all aspects relating to medical education, medical profession and medical institutions and a Medical Advisory Council to advise and make recommendations to the Commission. Here are things you should know about the bill.

1.The Bill will lead to constitution of four autonomous boards.

2.These will include the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board to regulate medical education at undergraduate level.

3.The Post-Graduate Medical Education Board will regulate medical education at postgraduate level; the Medical Assessment and Rating Board will carry out inspections and to assess and rate the medical institutions.

4.The Ethics and Medical Registration Board will regulate professional conduct and promote medical ethics among medical practitioners and medical professionals.

5.It will also maintain a national register of all licensed medical practitioners and a national register of AYUSH (ayurveda) practitioners, who have qualified the bridge course.

6.The National Medical Commission will also recognise medical qualifications granted by universities and medical institutions in India and outside India and qualifications granted by statutory and other bodies in India.

7.It will also hold a uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission for undergraduate medical education and the National Licentiate Examination for admission for postgraduate medical education.