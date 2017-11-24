BSEB Inter exam 2018: Fill form online for free at Vasudha Kendras

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin its process of filling forms for intermediate examination, from December 3 till December 9, chairman Anand Kishor announced on Friday. However, students can fill the forms for the examination from December 10 to 12 with a late fine.

“From this year onwards, the BSEB has collaborated with the Vasudha Kendras which is over 600 in number in the whole state. Principals of each school with their ID and Password can submit the forms for their students at these Vasudha Kendras free of cost,” Kishor said.

The intermediate examination will be conducted between February 6 and 16, 2018.

He said a total of 7 lakh 68 thousand registrations for intermediate examinations and 13 lakh 75 thousand for the matriculation examination have been received so far.

However, the number is expected to increase as the last date for registration has been extended to November 30 for matriculation candidates.

The matriculation examination will be conducted between February 21 and 28, 2018.

The BSEB chairman also launched a quarterly magazine of the Board named ‘Vidya’. The magazine provides latest information, schemes and programmes of the board as well as various articles authored by eminent writers.

“The magazine will be sent to each government school of Bihar. It will be published after every three months. The next edition will be published in February 2018. It will also have success stories of the toppers of examination to encourage students,” Kishor said.

He said students appearing for the board exams and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) should inform officials about the fraud calls asking for money for getting good marks.

“I appeal to the students and guardians to help the police in nabbing these frauds by informing to the board or to the police. Students should not get influenced by these gangs of frauds.”

Kishor also announced that the board is going to introduce the de-duplication technique by the end of December to keep a check on repeating candidates appearing in the board examination.