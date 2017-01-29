Delhi University to soon keep tab on students’ attendance via new mobile app

After the admission process, the mechanism for marking and tracking attendance of students at Delhi University is set to go online with the varsity planning to launch a mobile application for the purpose.

The university had last year set up a seven-member committee which has been working on a mobile application to ensure accountability and transparency.

“The project has been going on for around six months now and the app is expected to be launched next month. This will help teachers keep a tab on daily class strength and show the percentage of attendance to help them inform the students about the shortage in advance,” a senior DU official told PTI.

Earlier, the teachers used to manually maintain an attendance register and few colleges like Hindu College, Zakir Hussain College, Miranda House and IP College for Women, used to update the attendance on their websites on a monthly-basis.

“But after the app is launched, teachers will update the attendance on the app on a daily-basis. Attendance data is very crucial for students, especially at the time of issuance of admit cards for exams.

“Students always come up with complaints that teachers have not maintained accurate attendance sheets,” the official said.

This will be a centralised app for all departments and faculty members of 68 colleges affiliated to the university.

After testing on a pilot basis for few years, the university last year made online the process of undergraduate admissions and also opted for digitisation of the marksheets