Diabetic JEE aspirants can carry fruits, water to examination hall

Diabetic JEE (Main) aspirants will be able to carry sugar , fruits and water in transparent bottles inside the examination halls when they appear for the entrance test next year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the pan-India exam, announced the new guidelines in the information bulletin of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main). The candidates will be allowed to carry fruits such as banana, apple and orange, however, they will not be permitted to bring packaged food items like chocolates or candies inside the exam halls.

The CBSE had made a similar provision for diabetic students appearing for board exams earlier this year, noting that the children suffering from diabetes “need frequent meals to avoid hypoglycemia which may otherwise affect their health/performance”. A circular was issued by the board in this regard but the candidates were required to submit a certificate from a diabetic specialist.

“It (move to allow diabetic students to carry eatables) was very much warranted as those kids who are on insulin may face sudden drop in sugar levels and the absence of any option may severely hamper their concentration and performance in the examination. Not just fruits, they should even allow them to carry cookies,” said Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis C-DOC centre of excellence for diabetes, metabolic diseases & endocrinology.

This year, over 11 lakh candidates took the JEE (Main), the entrance test for admissions to IITs, NITs, ISM Dhanbad .

The online application process for JEE (Main) 2018 will begin on December 1 and will last for a month.