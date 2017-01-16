DU UG admissions likely to start by March-end, two months in advance

Delhi University is likely to start its undergraduate admission process for this year two months in advance by March end till the middle of June, sources have said.

The move is expected to give about two-and-a-half months to students to prepare for college as they can register online with DU and fill in their marks once their board results are out. Usually, as DU starts its admission by May-end (till mid-June), they just get about three weeks to complete the registration process.

“We are planning to start the registration process from March end. Students can start filling in their details and when the board results are announced they can submit the form with the marks,” official sources said.

The move is aimed at helping students avoid any last-minute chaos. Students from boards announcing results much before CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and those taking a gap year are also expected to benefit. “They can fill the (DU) form earlier,” a top official told HT.

The system of filling forms and uploading certificates will not change, and the registration form can be submitted on or before the last date. Personal details, address and caste certificates can be filled in advance and the forms submitted once students get their board scores, the officials said.

The exact schedule is to be announced later.

Last year, the university had gone fully online with no offline marks made available. Students had to fill an online centralised registration form and upload their marks and photographs.

In 2016, the registration process started on June 2 and ended on June 19.

This plan is included in a host of suggestions, a vice-chancellor appointed admission committee will submit to a standing committee for approval. “It will have to be approved by the academic council and executive council to be implemented,” the official said.

DU is also planning to introduce entrance tests for admissions to commerce courses starting in 2017. Manoj Khanna, convener of the DU admission committee had said, “We are planning to conduct entrance exams for admission to BCom (honours) and BA (programme) for the upcoming academic session. We are ready for this in terms of infrastructure and preparedness. But this needs to be accepted by all statutory bodies.”

At present, DU conducts entrance tests for its postgraduation and professional courses. However, admissions to undergraduate courses are done on the basis of Class 12 marks.

