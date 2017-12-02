DU asked to send larger panel of names for governing bodies

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has asked Delhi University to send a larger panel of names from which the government can nominate members to governing bodies of colleges funded by it.

The government and Delhi University have been engaged in a tussle over formation of the governing bodies (GB) in government-funded colleges for over a year now. In July, the government had stopped funding 28 colleges as the university had not formed governing bodies for the last ten months.

“It is unacceptable that the University of Delhi should withdraw a panel of 387 names, and replace it with a panel of merely 157 names. Moreover, names of many eminent academicians, journalists, civil servants, artistes have been removed from the panel,” the minister said in a note dated November 30.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said that he held a meeting with the DU’s dean of colleges on Friday where it was decided that the university will send a larger panel of names to the government.

“…from where members may be nominated by the government to the GB of 28 government funded colleges. Moreover, the list should include eminent persons from different fields such as academicians, civil servants, lawyers, artistes, journalists, etc,” he said.

Devesh K Sinha, dean of colleges, said that a panel with additional names will soon be sent to the government. “We will send another panel in addition to the one sent earlier,” he said.

In October, the government had announced it would release funds for one month after colleges complained they will not be able to pay salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff. The move was an interim relief and government has maintained no more funds will be released till formation of GBs.

Twelve DU colleges are fully funded by the government and 16 are partially funded by it.

In June, the government had asked the colleges to not go ahead with faculty appointments till college GBs are formed. The government has asked DU to “duly constitute” the governing bodies, which will include five members nominated by the government, before making any appointments.