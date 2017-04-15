From 2018, more seats for women in IITs to combat gender imbalance

IITs will admit more women from 2018.

The top admissions body of the IITs approved additional seats for women on Saturday in a bid to rectify the poor gender balance in the premier institutes.

A meeting of the joint admission board (JAB) decided that the quota of “supernumerary” seats for women would be hiked every year until the quantum of enrolment of female students touched 20%.

“In case a female candidate is unable to come through the general category she will be admitted through the supernumerary one,” said a human resource development ministry official present in Saturday’s meeting.

The increase won’t affect the existing number of seats for male candidates and the changes would be implemented over a maximum of eight years.

“The 20% supernumerary seats will be filled by female candidates who have qualified JEE-Advanced. Also, they should be in the top 20 percentile in their respective board exams,” said another official.

HT had first reported on January 16 that the JAB – which oversees IIT admissions – had proposed creating up to 20% additional seats for female students. Seats vacated by female students will be filled by female candidates only, explained an official.

The IITs are among India’s best institutes and regularly are rank highly in global surveys but are plagued by a paltry number of women students, a result of bias against education for women, especially in the technical sector. Currently, women students make up just 8% of the student strength at 23 IITs across the country.

Officials said from the next academic year, the extra seats for women would be increased to 14%. Seats vacated by female students will be filled by female candidates only.

“Every IIT will be asked to make special provision. In the admission process itself a special category called supernumerary seats for girls will be created,” said a senior official.

The government hopes the measure would arrest the drop in the number of women admitted to IITs in recent years. In 2014, 8.8% women were admitted which went up to 9% in 2015 and in 2016 it was down to 8%. Sources said that the report points out how parents don’t prefer to send their daughters for coaching classes, which has become essential to crack JEE Advanced.

The committee has also made certain other recommendations at school level, which will have a long-term effect. A sub-committee under the chairmanship of professor Timothy Gonsalves was formed to find ways to rectify the situation in the institutes. It was learnt that there has been a 2% dip in the number of girls who cleared JEE-Advanced in 2016 as compared to 2015.

While more than 1,000 women cracked the examination (roughly 10% of the total 10,000 seats) in 2015, only 840 (coming up to 8%) made it to the institutes in 2016-17. “The number of seats for male candidates will not be affected and this will help IITs achieve the target by 2020. Also, only candidates who have already qualified in JEE-Advanced will be considered,” said a source.