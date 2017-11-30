IIMA summer placements: Accenture Strategy top hirer with 19 offers

Accenture Strategy was the top recruiter with 19 offers at IIM Ahmedabad’s summer placements this year for the Class of 2019 of the postgraduate programme (PGP) in management. Students were placed across more than 15 sectors and functions of their choice.

The placements were done in three clusters and concluded recently, an IIMA press release said. Numerous offers were made by BFSIs, consumer tech, e-commerce players, general management cohorts and others in the retail B2B space as well as government enterprises.

Among the global banks, Citibank made five offers. FinIQ was the top recruiter in the BFSI cohort with 10 offers. AB InBev with nine offers was the highest recruiter in the consumer goods business. The RPG Group was the top hirer in the general management cohort with 14 offers. Amazon, with 12 offers, topped the retail B2B space, while Microsoft, with five offers led the consumer tech businesses.The Government of Telangana, which hired for the industry and commerce and ITE and C departments, made five offers.

Apart from Accenture Strategy, recruiters in the management consulting cohort included AT Kearney, Bain & Co., Deloitte USI, McKinsey & Co., Monitor Deloitte, Strategy& and The Boston Consulting Group, among others. Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space, apart from Citibank, included Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.

Active participation was also witnessed in the PE and VC domain this year with Kedaara Capital, Multiples Equity, Temasek and True North participating, among others. Among the banking, financial services and insurance recruiters, American Express, Axis Bank, DBS Bank, FinIQ, the Reserve Bank of India and RBL Bank were some of the recruiters who extended offers. Sales and marketing roles were offered by the regular recruiters Airtel, HUL, Mondelez, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, Star TV, and Wipro, among others. The general management cohort saw participation from the Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Administrative Services, among others. Flipkart other than Amazon was a major E-commerce recruiter whereas Uber was the key hirer in the consumer tech cohort other than Microsoft.

Commenting on the placements, S Anjani Kumar, partner and India lead for Monitor Deloitte, said “We have been recruiting students from IIMA over the last several years for both summer internship as well as final placement and always look forward to participate in the process given the quality of students, enriched by the diversity they bring in terms of educational background, experience and approach to problem solving.”