India Rankings 2017: Here’s the list of top engineering colleges

The Indian Institutes of Technology towered above others in the India Rankings 2017 for engineering institutes, grabbing eight out of the top 10 spots. IIT-Madras was adjudged the country’s best engineering institute, followed by IIT-Bombay and Kharagpur.

Only Chennai’s Anna University (8) and Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (9) managed to sneak into the top 10.

Sr. No. Names of the Institution India Rankings 2016 India Rankings 2017 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 1 1 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 2 2 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 3 3 4 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 4 4 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 5 5 6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 6 6 7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 11 7 8 Anna University Not applied 8 9 Jadavpur University Not applied 9 10 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 7 10

The India rankings 2017 were done under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that considered more than 3,300 institutes across 20 parameters.

