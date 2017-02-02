Indian Bank PO prelims 2017: Results declared, check them here

The results of the preliminary examination for filling 324 probationary officer (PO) vacancies in Indian Bank was declared on Thursday. The preliminary examination was held on January 22, 2017.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the Indian bank’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Careers’ on the top of the page

3) Click on the link for ‘preliminary online exam results’

4) You will be directed to a login page

5) A Pdf page containing list of candidates shortlisted for main exam (in the order of roll number) will be displayed

6) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Or click here to directly go to the Pdf file.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the online main examination on February 28, 2017. The tentative date for download of call letter for the main exam is February 16.

Candidates who clear the online main examination will be called for an interview. Successful candidates will go through a nine month course (campus programme) at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore followed by a three months internship at any of the Indian Bank Branches.

On successful completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as probationary officer in any branch of the Indian Bank.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the official website for details and updates.