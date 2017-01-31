ISB, IIM-B rise in FT Global MBA Ranking-2017

Premier B-schools Indian School of Business (ISB) and Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore (IIM-B) have improved their position while the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad has slipped in the Financial Times (London) Global MBA Ranking-2017.

IIM Kolkata for the first time secured a place in the FT Global Ranking with 95th position.

ISB which was in the 29th position last year climbed to 27th this year. IIM-B shot to 49th position from 62 last year. IIM-A on the other hand slipped to 29th rank from last year’s 24th, FT said on its website.

Read more

INSEAD is at the top of 2017 Financial Times Global MBA Ranking of the best 100 programmes.

For the second year INSEAD, the multi-campus international business school, has taken the number one spot, after claiming it for the first time last year.

“The ranking is based on surveys of the business schools and their graduates of 2013. MBAs are assessed according to the career progression of alumni, the school’s idea generation and the diversity of students and faculty,” FT said.

The ranking uses data collected from the schools and the 9,000 alumni who completed a full-time MBA at them in 2013 - — a response rate of 41%, it further said.

The ranking was based on 20 criteria.