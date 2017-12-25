NEET Super Speciality: Govt wants public opinion on conduct of examinations

The health ministry as asked for views of all concerned to make an informed decision on the medical exam National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (super speciality) or NEET (SS). Candidates clearing this test are eligible for admission to programmes such as MCh (master of chirurgiae or surgery), DM (doctorate of medicine) or PDCC (post doctoral certificate courses).

According to a health and family welfare ministry notification, it (the ministry) was examining how the NEET SS exam was to be conducted and had decided to invite views and comments of “all concerned” to take an “informed decision.”

People have been asked to send in their responses by January 5, 2018 to mepsection-mohfw@gov.in.

The ministry has asked people to choose from three options for the exams:

1) Broad speciality wise NEET (SS) – After competing in his or her speciality and for the purpose of counselling (allocating seats in colleges) a single merit list will be prepared after “moderation between various eligible subjects for the SS course a candidate competes in his/her respective speciality

2) Super speciality wise NEET (SS) – An exam will be held for every super speciality course in which the candidates from the eligible broad speciality will be allowed to participate. “It has been suggested that a candidate may be allowed to opt to appear in a limited number of SS courses and not all courses for which he may be otherwise eligible so as to prevent blocking of seats at the time of counselling. The result will be prepared Super Speciality wise without any need for scaling/moderation between various subjects,” the notification said.

3) NEET (SS) on the basis of MBBS – Another option was conducting the exam on the basis of an MBBS level paper of “a higher order difficulty”. This would be a common paper for candidates who would be later allotted SS courses as per their eligibility and score in the exam.

The notification said the opinion/comments using bulk email services would not be considered.