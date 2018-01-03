Out of the reckoning: 385 ITIs lose affiliation for not complying with norms

New Delhi The Directorate General of Training has de-affiliated 385 industrial training institutes (ITIs) during the last five years (2013-17) owing to their non-compliance with norms, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Training is an arm of the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.

“These ITIs were found non-conforming to the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) norms and; accordingly, processed for de-affiliation as per the prevailing de-affiliation procedure,” minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

As per the reply, majority of the de-affiliated ITIs belong to Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

At present, there are nearly 14,000 government and private ITIs functioning in the country.