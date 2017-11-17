RBI assistant admit card for prelims 2017 released, download it here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card of preliminary online examination for recruitment of assistants on its official website. The preliminary examinations will be held on November 27 and November 28, 2017.

Steps to download the admit card for the preliminary exam:

1) Visit RBI’s official website

2) Click on the link for opportunities @RBI

3) Click on the link for call letter under current vacancies

4) Click on the link for ‘Call Letters and other information for Online Preliminary Examination for the post of Assistant - 2017’ to go to the login page

5) Enter your registration number/roll number and password / DOB (dd-mm-yy format) on the login page that opens

6) Enter the captcha code and click on login

7) Candidate’s admit card will be displayed

8) Take a print out and download it on computer

The last date for download of admit card is November 28, 2017.

A hand out about the exam has also been issued which can be seen by clicking here.

The main online examination will be conducted tentatively on December 20. Only candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will be allowed to appear in the main exam.