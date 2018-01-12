SSC CGL Tier 1 exam: Revised marks released a day after declaration of result

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday declared the revised marks of those who had appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I examination 2017 held from August 5 to 24 at various centres across the country. The commission had declared the revised result of the CGL Tier 1 exam on January 11, 2018.

The commission had earlier declared the result of the CGL Tier 1 exam on October 30, 2017 but due to a technical glitch, a few tentative answer keys had not been revised. The commission undertook a comprehensive review, which led to lowering in the cut off marks and hence revision of result.

The marks of candidates of all the nine regions have been declared separately.

Steps to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 marks:

1) Visit the official website of SSC @ ssc.nic.in

2) Click on the link for CGL Tier 1 marks of candidates

3) Click on the link for marks of candidates of the region from which you have appeared

4) A pdf page containing the marks of candidates will be displayed with their roll number and name

In case you want to check CGL Tier 1 result, click on the link below (as desired)

CGL Tier 1 2017 result: List 1

CGL Tier 1 2017 result: List 2

CGL Tier 1 2017 result: List 3

Note: Visit SSC’s official website for latest updates.