UPSC CDS (II) written exam 2016 results declared, check them here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the written exam results of the Combined Defence Services examination (CDS II) 2016. A total of 8,563 candidates have qualified for the interview. The written examination was held on October 23, 2016.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to UPSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Written Results: Combined Defence Services examination (CDS II) 2016’ in What’s New section

3) Click on the Pdf file for the results in ‘Documents’ section

4) A pdf page containing instructions and roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed

5) Check results carefully and take a print-out for future reference

All qualified candidates are required to take the interview for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, 143rd course commencing in July, 2017 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, course commencing in July 2017 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flying) training course (202/16F/PC) commencing in July, 2017 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 106th SSC course (for men) commencing in October, 2017 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 20th SSC Women (non-technical) course commencing in October, 2017.

They also need to submit their original certificates in support of age, educational qualifications, NCC (C) (army wing/senior division air wing/naval wing) etc, as claimed by them, along with attested copies. (Read instructions to know the address and deadline for submission of documents)

Candidates who have cleared the written exam must register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. They will be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID. Those who have registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so.





Note: For details visit the commission’s official website.