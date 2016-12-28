All things chic: Winter style cues from colleges of Delhi University

Among many other reasons, we all surely love winter for bringing with it a chance to dress up stylishly. While striking the right balance to look debonair can be tricky, but Delhi University students seem to know it well. Whether, it’s about looking chic in the cold or setting fire with hot ensembles, here are a few students keeping it bold, creative and individual this winter.

Cosy and Chic

Sanjana Maurya and Priyanka Sambi of Hindu College tell us what winter cool looks like. (Amal KS/HT)

Cozy doesn’t have to mean boring, So,when it comes to achieving that fashionable yet cosy look for winter, nothing pulls the task off quite as well as a fur-hooded Parka. Wear it on top of a mini dress or opt for a pair of tights teamed with ankle boots, a perennial wardrobe staple. Combine the outfit with a matching backpack, and you’re good to go! The look can also be achieved with a puffer jacket, a duster or a trench coat. These students know exactly how to pull it off effortlessly, so we’re hoping you’re taking notes.

Accessorise all the way

Cheshta Batra and Anandita Das of Maitreyi College pose in their ensembles. (Amal KS/HT)

The classic combination of a casual tee with jeans gets an instant cold weather upgrade with a long shrug or a scarf. Add a statement handbag, a bright purse or a tote is the easiest way to give any neutral look a quick pinch of colour. Accessorize the look further with a pair of sunglasses, rings, chains and bracelets; much like these girls do.

Bright and Beautiful

Ishita Srivastava of Maitreyi College makes a statement with her bright yellow jacket. (Amal KS/HT)

Everyone knows a leather jacket adds an instant edge and coolness to any outfit. But that shouldn’t limit you into buying the regular black and brown variants. Add a pop of colour to your outfit with jackets in bright shades, such as yellow or pink. Match the colour of your boots with your bag and sunglasses to look super colour-coordinated. Cool, right?

All Black

Ketan Mehta of Kirori Mal College poses in his all black attire. (Amal KS/HT)

Not only is black easy to wear, it is also extremely sophisticated and versatile. All-black and monochrome ensembles look super slick and will instantly take any casual winter look up a notch. The key thing to remember with any single colour outfit is to vary the tones and textures – whether that is combining pieces in multiple shades of black/grey or different fabrics. To make your outfit more interesting, add a hat, beanie or a baseball cap or just experiment with a colourful shoulder bag and shoes such as loafers, vans and more to complete your look.

Out of the box layering

Vidhika Prasad, a 2nd year student of law flaunts her ensemble

The denim jacket is often marketed as spring or fall outerwear, but that doesn’t have to be the case. They can be worn with literally everything and provide extra insulation in winter. Tights, leggings or stretchy pants styled under dresses and skirts prove it’s about time we embraced the comfy look. Add a pair of statement boots and an oversized fluffy scarf to build up a stunning outfit.