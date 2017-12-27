Childhood lead exposure not linked to criminal behaviour in adulthood

A study has recently found that children who are exposed to lead at a young age are less likely to involve in criminal practices later in life.

According to researchers, there is no clear association between higher childhood blood lead levels and a greater risk for criminal behaviour. Some researchers have suggested that lead may be linked to criminal behaviour but that association could be explained by low socioeconomic status.

Study author Amber L. Beckley from Duke University explained childhood lead exposure was weakly associated with conviction and self-reported criminal offending up to age 38.

They measured blood lead levels at age 11 and cumulative criminal conviction, self-reported criminal offending, recidivism and violence up to age 38. The research appears in journal of JAMA Pediatrics.

