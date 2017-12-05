Winter skincare: Coffee is not only the perfect wake up drink, it is also great for your skin

Coffee turns out to be your best friend to give warmth in the winter season but do you know that you get a supple skin if you try coffee on your skin in the chilly season? Neetu Prasher, head of training at Avon India, lists the reasons why coffee is good for the skin in winter.

* A coffee brew not only gets you kicking in the morning but is also one of the healthiest natural ingredients to keep your skin glowing whether it’s in the form of beans, liquid or grounded coffee.

* Exfoliating and brightening properties of coffee make it a popular ingredient in many beauty and wellness products for both men and women. Caffeine extracts help rejuvenate skin in addition to repairing UV damage.

* The antioxidants in coffee help combat UV damage to your skin and is good for the overall health of your skin, giving it a rich glow.

* Grounded coffee beans can be used to prepare a homemade body scrub (can be mixed with honey). Since coffee is a gentler exfoliating agent than peach or walnut, the scrub removes dead skin without irritation in addition to moisturizing your skin.

* Eye-puffiness or eye bags are another regular feature that can be easily cured at home using coffee. Coffee ice cubes can be gently rubbed under your eyes for a soothing effect reducing puffiness or redness around the eyes.

Stephanie Schedel- Head of training at Malu Wilz also listed some Do It yourself (DIY) ways to get flawless skin with coffee.

* Facial Exfoliation

* Ingredients and process: Three spoons of any kind of plant oil (almond oil, grape seed oil, olive oil, etc.); Three spoons of coffee grounds; Mix and apply in circular motions on the skin. Rinse off with lukewarm water; Makes skin soft and supple. For extra care add a squeezed half of avocado.

* Coffee Eye Mask

* Ingredients and process: Fights tired eyes and dark circles; five tea spoons warm coffee grounds; one teaspoon honey; one teaspoon olives: Mix to a balm: Add some more honey if necessary. Put on closed eyes and let it rest for 30 minutes. Remove with lukewarm water. Lukewarm coffee pads are a simple alternative.

nv/bg