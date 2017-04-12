CBI arrests customs superintendent, one more in Gurgaon for taking bribe

The Central bureau of investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a superintendent of customs at Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Patli, Gurgaon, while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

A custom clearing agent, dealing with export consignments from ICD Patli, had complained to the bureau that the accused were demanding the bribe in lieu of not delaying his consignments. The ICD Patli is located near Garhi Harsaru railway station, 24 kms from Gurgaon city.

The complaint mentioned that NK Verma, superintendent of customs, demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 per consignment and threatened the complainant that in case of non-payment of the amount, the consignments would be delayed, said a CBI spokesperson. The bribe amount was later negotiated to Rs 1,000 per consignment.

A case was registered on the complaint. The CBI laid a trap wherein Verma and the other accused, Mahesh Kumar, were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 25,000 for various consignments on Wednesday.

During a search conducted at Verma’s house at Sector 21 in Gurgaon, Rs 2 lakh in cash and papers pertaining to fixed deposits amounting to Rs 52 lakh, three immovable properties, gold ornaments, a bank locker key were found, said the spokesperson.

The arrested were produced in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Panchkula, and remanded to judicial custody.