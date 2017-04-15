CM takes stock of roads, infra projects in Gurgaon, asks to speed up work

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar went on a 3- hour long inspection drive to take stock of Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, NPR, also called Northern Peripheral Road, SPR, Golf Course Road and other ongoing infrastructure projects in Gurgaon on Saturday. Khattar, during his visit , asked the civic agencies to expedite works and take necessary steps to improve sanitation and cleanliness in the city.

The CM started his inspection at 8.30 am from the Sirhaul border itself and stopped at the now defunct plaza near Ambience mall to ask officials what they were planning to do to end congestion. He asked the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), Huda (Haryana urban development authority) and PWD officials to ensure that clover-leaf U-turn becomes a reality soon, so that commuters are able to take a U-turn in front of Ambience mall instead of going to Rajokri in Delhi.

The Huda officials briefed the chief minister that they were working out a formula to get back 8 acres of land from Hindustan Insecticides Limited, a PSU, through lease or FSI as this land was required for the project.

Khattar inspected the new Golf Course Expressway Road up to the SPR and told officials that it would be inaugurated soon. He also stopped at Sohna Road and inspected the area.

From SPR, the chief minister visited the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and also stopped over at the Hero Honda Chowk after taking a U-turn from Kherki Daula. He asked officials about the steps they were taking to resolve waterlogging and traffic issues. The chief minister also directed his officials to undertake necessary measures to the extent of making the key intersection free from waterlogging and traffic problems.

Huda administrator Yashpal Yadav apprised the chief minister about the proposed expansion of the Khandsa drain and also the Badshahpur drain that would help in resolving the twin issues.

The chief minister also asked the NHAI to expedite work on the underpass projects at Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk and Signtaure Tower crossing within a year, as these projects are critical to easing congestion.

While passing over the Basai road over bridge, the chief minister issued directions that the flyover should be made a four-lane given the high traffic volume in the area.

While the chief minister expressed satisfaction with the overall construction of roads and related infrastructure, he did his reservations about the cleanliness and sanitation woes of the city.

Khattar asked officials to ensure proper upkeep of the city, while directing the concerned officers to get green belts on Sohna Road freed from encroachments. MCG commissioner V Umashankar told the chief minister that the corporation has already started a crackdown on encroachment drive on the road.

At the Atul Kataria chowk, the chief minister got off his vehicle and enquired about the status of the 900-metre ammunition depot land, which is also mired in an encroachment tangle. Hardeep Singh, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon apprised him about the measures being taken for the resolution of the complex issue and the legal issues related to it.