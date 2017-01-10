Gurgaon admin gets e-governance award for using GIS technology

The Gurgaon district administration was on Tuesday conferred with a national e-governance award for its innovative use of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology in solving land disputes.

The technology, introduced in 2016, has been used in establishing digital maps by capturing images from an unmanned drone. The images give a clearer view of an area and help solve disputes through demarcations.

Deputy commissioner TL Satyaprakash received the award in a function held at the 20th National Conference on e-Governance at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The award has been given to the district administration for its G-Triangulation project awarded gold under category 4 for innovative use of GIS. G-Triangulation is a concept in which a minimum of three points on a map are required to identify an area.

As a pilot project, district administration officials had updated revenue records of 14 villages in Manesar using GIS technology. Most reference points for land revenue records in these areas were established in 1956 and most of them were no longer available, said an official.

To re-establish those points, 24 satellites and 30 points from the Survey of India were used in tandem. These reference points were superimposed on high-resolution digital maps and compared with original maps with geo-spatial details from 1956.

Satyaprakash said the administration is now looking to use GIS to help increase property tax recovery by accounting for alterations executed on properties. “GIS mapping will help officials identify properties through satellite images that are based on real time data, as opposed to official records,” he said.