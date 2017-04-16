Gurgaon: Dwarka Expressway rail overbridge to be open by mid-May, says Rao Narbir

After chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s directions, the railway overbridge (ROB) on the Dwarka Expressway is likely to be opened by the middle of May, said Rao Narbir Singh, local MLA and public works department (PWD) minister in the state cabinet.

During his visit to the city on Saturday, the CM had asked the local administration to expedite work on the overbridge and widen the Basai flyover. He had also taken note of the traffic movement in the area and stayed for a few minutes at the Basai flyover during his visit.

Read more

“The flyover is not fit to accommodate the traffic load, which has increased manifold. It should be widened to adjust to the increased traffic volume at the earliest. Besides that, the ROB on the Dwarka Expressway should also be opened for traffic by May 15. The two are required for better local traffic movement,” Khattar had said.

During his more than three-hour inspection, the CM had taken note of the inadequate infrastructure and pulled up officers for poor condition of roads and sanitation. He asked them to take care of proper cleanliness in the city.

“The CM inspected the Basai Flyover and felt that widening it is essential for better traffic movement. Following his directions, I have asked the Huda officials to double the width of the Basai Flyover after examining the feasibility, and open the ROB by the middle of May. The ROB is complete and can be opened next month,” said Rao Narbir Singh, who accompanied the CM.

The 1,200-metre-long overbridge is being built jointly by the Haryana urban development authority (Huda) and the railways. Huda is spending around Rs153 crore on this project.

The overbridge is expected to smoothen local traffic movement once opened. “The ROB will not only connect to the expressway, but also ensure better connectivity between Pataudi and Basai roads. Residents of sectors 81 to 115 would benefit greatly once this ROB is operational,” said Prakhar Sahay, a homebuyer in a residential project near the expressway.