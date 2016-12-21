Gurugram Development Authority to purchase 500 CNG buses to boost public transport

Gurugram development authority (GDA) plans to purchase 500 CNG buses to ply in the National Capital Region (NCR), with a view to boosting public transport and mitigate pollution.

DS Dhesi, chief secretary of Haryana, made the announcement on Tuesday during a presentation on issues related to pollution control and meeting of NCR Planning Board in New Delhi.

GDA is yet to come into existence. Authorities tasked with its formation have prepared a draft bill and submitted it to the state government. Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana chief minister, will chair a meeting to discuss the structure, jurisdiction, and powers of the GDA on Wednesday.

At present, the transport department operates a fleet of 115 low-floor buses, of which 55 are air-conditioned, said Jaideep Kumar, the general manager of Haryana roadways, Gurgaon. The fleet, however, falls short in the meeting the demand as 10% of the vehicles remains stationed for repair or maintenance.

In November, a committee of secretaries on infrastructure had approved setting up of Greater Gurgaon Urban Transport Services Limited, to own and operate the Gurgaon city bus service.

As per the plan, MCG was to have 51% share in the SPV, Haryana government a share of 19%, Haryana Industrial Development Board a share of 25%, and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation with a 5% share.

As per the plan, Greater Gurgaon Urban Transport Limited was to run a fleet of 500 buses of which 45% would be air-conditioned. The frequency of the service was decided to be 7.5 to 10 minutes. The corporation had estimated the potential ridership at three lakh per day.

Principal secretary of the urban local bodies department was supposed to be the chairman of the company, whereas MCG commissioner or his nominee was to be the chief executive officer (CEO).

A source close to the GDA formation process said that the plan will be executed with a few changes after it is finalised.

Gurgaon and nearby areas have a poor public transport system due to which people depend on their own vehicles or hire vehicles, leading to traffic congestion.