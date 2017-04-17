Skincare on the go: Here’s how to look after your skin while travelling

Before you set out on that much-needed vacation you have been planning for long, pamper and prepare your skin to withstand the onslaught of a new environment and all the travel. Celebrity cosmetologist and anti ageing expert Dr Rashmi Shetty has the following advice:

* Make sure you moisturise and hydrate your skin in advance. While travelling, we often forget our skincare regime. Moisturise your skin and hair, at least a week in advance – coconut oil is a good option for a skin and hair massage that will deeply hydrate the body and scalp. Some hydrating cosmetic procedures can also help; hydrating facials can be beneficial.

While travelling, we often forget our skincare regime. Make sure you moisturise and hydrate your skin in advance. (Shutterstock)

* It is always good to take supplements of vitamins and omega 3 for your skin. If you are going on a long haul, carry the supplements with you and consume them daily. Vitamins have powerful anti-oxidants that prevent free radical damage.

Vitamins have powerful anti-oxidants that prevent free radical damage. (Shutterstock)

* Make sure to carry a facewash and a moisturiser in your handbag and keep washing and moisturising your face two to three times a day. Also carry quality wet face wipes that can come to your rescue in case clean water is not available. And no matter however tired or busy you are, do not forget to remove your make up at the end of the day.

* It is also very important to ensure you are taking sufficient rest. Plan your itinerary in such a way that there is enough time for rest.

Invest in a pair of sunglasses that offer UV protection. (Shutterstock)

* Don’t forget to carry a good protective pair of sunglasses on a summer destination. They are vital to protect the eyes against the glare of the sun and also the delicate skin around the eyes. Buy a pair that offers UV protection.

* Drink lots of water so that even if you are drinking alcohol or eating junk food on your trip, your body stays cleansed.

Drink lots of water to cleanse your body of toxins. (Shutterstock)

* It is important to take care of your hair too. If on a beach, oil your hair well or use a sun protection serum. Even plain coconut oil acts as a very good sun protection agent.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more.