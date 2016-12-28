Stink alert! Here’s how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad

Want to get rid of smelly farts? A team of researchers has found that food rich in starch - potatoes, bananas, legumes, cereals, artichokes - can act as a resistant to hydrogen sulphide gas by up to 75%.

The findings were presented at a Gastroenterological Society of Australia conference in Adelaide.

Admit it, there have been times in your life when you were genuinely taken aback by your smelly farts and for that researchers have found that your wind may smell suboptimal because of a component found in meat, dairy and other types of protein.

The component called cysteine causes a seven-fold increase in the amount of hydrogen sulphide gas in stomach and it is this gas, which makes your farts so anti-social, reports the Mirror.

Chu Yao with her team of researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, said that with all that rich food doing the rounds and all those sprouts, this time of year is particularly ripe for some pungent expulsions.

To get to the bottom of what makes farts smell, scientists have been experimenting by mixing different nutritional components to discover what contributes to the bad smell.

While the suggested dietary adjustments won’t transform any wind being passed into a fragrant, rose-scented breeze, it may help.

“This explains why bodybuilders who consume lots of protein powder are known to have smelly farts,” said Chu.

