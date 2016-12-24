A week after vacation with Nina Agdal, DiCaprio spotted kissing a mystery woman

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who recently sparked romance rumours with model Nina Agdal, was spotted kissing another mystery woman.

The 42-year-old star was seen getting a little too close with the lady when he and friend Tobey Maguire were partying together earlier this week, reported AceShowbiz.

Read more

According to a source DiCaprio joined Maguire at his The Wolf of the Wall Street co-star Jonah Hill’s birthday bash on December 19, where they spent a nice time with nine models at their table.

“Leo was kissing some model’s neck that was definitely not Nina,” a source said.

Read more

DiCaprio, who was previously in a relationship with models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli, began dating Agdal earlier this year.

The Revenant star and the Danish beauty were reportedly getting “more serious” just months before he was seen with another girl at a party.

Just one week ago, DiCaprio was spotted vacationing with Agdal in Mexico.

Monday blues 🌴💙 A photo posted by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 12, 2016 at 5:38am PST

Follow @htshowbiz for more