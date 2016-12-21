I love India: Oscar-winner Brie Larson wears a kurta and flaunts it on Instagram

Oscar-winning actor and future Captain Marvel, Brie Larson posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday wearing a dress like none her fans had seen before.

Monday got me like - 😐 A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Dec 19, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

While many were left confused and asked her as to what she was wearing, some of her desi fans realised that it was a kurta.

Username thatgirlalmighty exclaimed, “Oh my God is that a Salwar? You look so beautiful”. Artoquotokurti said, “Wow, you look beautiful” and nabanita16_insta said, “OMG!! Is that a kurti, an Indian outfit?? wow you look beautiful regardless.”

The Room actor was impressed with her fans’ attention to details and posted another picture explaining where she got the kurta from. “Dang you guys got good eyes! I was wearing a kurta in my last picture! Got it at a #fabindia in Hyderabad while in town for Manchu Manoj and Pranathi Reddy’s wedding I LOVE INDIA,” she wrote as the caption.

Dang you guys got good eyes! I was wearing a kurta in my last picture! Got it at a #fabindia in Hyderabad while in town for Manchu Manoj and Pranathi Reddy's wedding 💞💞💞💞I LOVE INDIA💞💞💞💞 A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:57am PST

The Manchu Manoj that she is referring to is southern star Mohan Babu’s younger son who married Pranathi Reddy in March 2015. Turns out Brie was saving this kurta for a special occasion for almost two years!

She will be next seen in Kong: Skull Island in March, 2017 and then as Captain Marvel in March 2019.

Call me Captain Marvel. A photo posted by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

