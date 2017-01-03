See pics: Angelina Jolie, kids ring in the new year in snow without Brad Pitt

By the Sea star Angelina Jolie and her six kids, who she shares with Brad Pitt, celebrated New Year’s Eve in Colorado without the actor.

The 41-year-old star brought her children- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight, to Colorado after they met Pitt over Christmas, amid his divorce custody battle with the actor, reported AceShowbiz.

“Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange. (Brad) gave them presents and it was cordial,” a source said.

According to the sources, Jolie and her daughter Vivienne were spotted shopping at a local toy store on December 30.

