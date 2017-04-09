Tom Cruise is filming stunts for Mission: Impossible 6 in Paris. See pics, videos

Actor Tom Cruise was spotted filming a crazy stunt sequence in Paris for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible 6.

Cruise, who is playing protagonist Ethan Hunt in the movie, shot on a rooftop for the stunt that appeared to involve helicopters, reported Mirror.

Dressed in a white, prison straitjacket, Cruise was forced to scale a rooftop surrounded by men wearing military gear.

At one point, a helicopter could be seen flying into view, which Cruise courageously ran towards as if to make a bold escape.

