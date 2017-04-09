 Tom Cruise is filming stunts for Mission: Impossible 6 in Paris. See pics, videos | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Tom Cruise is filming stunts for Mission: Impossible 6 in Paris. See pics, videos

Tom Cruise is shooting for Mission: Impossible 6 in Paris. The film will also be shot in India.

hollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2017 13:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise while shooting for Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in 2015.(Paramount Pictures)

Actor Tom Cruise was spotted filming a crazy stunt sequence in Paris for his upcoming film Mission: Impossible 6.

Cruise, who is playing protagonist Ethan Hunt in the movie, shot on a rooftop for the stunt that appeared to involve helicopters, reported Mirror.

Dressed in a white, prison straitjacket, Cruise was forced to scale a rooftop surrounded by men wearing military gear.

A post shared by @m_o_i_m_e_m_e on

At one point, a helicopter could be seen flying into view, which Cruise courageously ran towards as if to make a bold escape.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you