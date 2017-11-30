HTLS 2017: Arun Jaitley says spending on infrastructure, rural sectors to be focus areas in Union Budget

The government will focus on infrastructure and rural India in the build-up to next year’s budget, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, saying the two areas can expect more spending.

“The direction we have put the economy on is the direction that is going to continue,” he said at the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Jailtey said achieving a 10% economic growth rate is “very challenging” and double-digit GDP growth will depend on how the world economy moves.

According to the finance minister, India managed 7% to 8% growth at a time the world was moving slowly. “We effectively used that period to bring structural changes,” he said.

But India will eventually have to fall back on domestic demand, he added.

Moody’s Investors Services recently upgraded India’s sovereign rating for the first time in nearly 14 years, saying the country was poised for fast growth because of wide-ranging economic and institutional reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

To a question on why measuring the scale of unemployment in the country was difficult, the finance minister said: “Unlike in developed countries, bulk of India’s employment is generated by the informal sector, SMEs and self-employment.”

“As you move towards the formalisation of the economy, you should be able to measure it much better,” he said.

He said the current government inherited a banking system full of non-performing assets and that caused a delay in finding a solution.