After Doklam, India, China and Russia to hold trilateral meet

In a significant diplomatic development after the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Doklam region of Bhutan earlier this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India for the Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers’ trilateral meeting here next week.

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Wang, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would attend the meeting on December 11 to be hosted by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“The meeting is expected to review global and regional issues of mutual interests well as discuss trilateral exchanges and activities.

Indian and Chinese troops were in a face-to-face situation near the Sikkim sector of the international border after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army tried to build a road in Doklam in mid-June.

While India and Bhutan said that it violated the status quo along the India-Bhutan-China international trijunction, Beijing claimed that it was China’s territory.

New Delhi and Beijing eventually agreed to pull back their troops towards the end of August ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China for the G20 Summit.