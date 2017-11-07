Bangladeshi student conned, pays Rs7,000 fine for smoking

A few drags of cigarette cost a Bangladeshi student nearly Rs7,000 when an impostor, claiming to be a Delhi Police officer, conned him by taking the money as a “fine” for smoking outside the embassy of Poland in Chanakyapuri on November 3.

The impostor took away whatever Indian and Bangladeshi currency Mohamaud Jabedul Bahar was carrying in his wallet for a violation which normally invites a fine of Rs200.

The 20-year-old had come to India to obtain a visa to pursue higher studies in Poland and was queuing outside the concerned embassy when he was duped.

In his statement, Bahar told the police that he was smoking in the diplomatic enclave when a man on a scooter approached him.

The person claimed that he was a Delhi Police officer and since Bahar was smoking in a ‘no smoking zone’, he would have to pay a fine.

The man also asked Bahar to accompany him to a police station for completing procedural formalities.

On the way, he stopped near Bihar Bhawan and told Bahar that if he paid the fine there itself, the victim could be spared the trouble of going to a police station.

Before Bahar could accept or deny the offer, the man spotted his wallet in his hand. He took money out of Bahar’s wallet (7,000 Taka and Rs 1,500) and refused to give a receipt before driving away. Going by the normal conversion rate, the 7,000 Taka amounts to Rs5,500, taking the total to around Rs7,000.

It then occurred to Bahar that he had been cheated. The complainant, who has since returned to his home in Chittagong, did not specify whether the man was in uniform or not.

A senior police officer said a case of cheating has been registered against unknown person.