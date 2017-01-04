 Bengaluru: Cops get ‘evidence’ after reports of New Year molestation, file FIR | india-news | Hindustan Times
Bengaluru: Cops get ‘evidence’ after reports of New Year molestation, file FIR

india Updated: Jan 04, 2017 01:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Bengaluru
Eyewitness accounts had suggested that women were molested and groped and lewd remarks were also passed by miscreants late night on December 31 in the posh area of Bengaluru. (Twitter: @Salahudd1n)

A day after the Bangalore Mirror reported mass molestation of women in the city’s busy MG Road and Brigade Road during New Year celebrations, Bengaluru Police commissioner Praveen Sood said late on Tuesday that a first information report was filed in the case.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sood, who took charge as the commissioner on January 1, said: “We have registered an FIR thanks to a citizen who came forward with some evidence. Now, we will begin the actual investigation.”

Earlier, he tweeted:

Around 1,000 personnel were deployed on the stretch between MG Road and Brigade Road, police said. An official who did not wish to be named said around 50,000 people had assembled in the area to celebrate.

The police action came almost three days after the incident since there was no complaint despite reports the several women were molested and lewd remarks were passed by unidentified men in the posh area of Bengaluru.

An eyewitness told a news channel that inebriated men went berserk on that day. “There were police personnel but the mob was unrelenting. Many women were groped and attempts were made to strip women,” the eyewitness said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), meanwhile, summoned Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara and Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi for their “disgusting statements” blaming women for the alleged sexual assaults.

Congress MP BK Hariprasad too kicked up a storm after alleging that infiltration by the “Hindutva brigade” was the reason behind the incident.

Social media was flooded with outrage over the incident, with the #Bengalurumolestation hashtag trending on Twitter. Even celebrities weighed in, with actor Aamir Khan saying he was hurt and saddened by the incident and called for swifter justice in such cases.

