Centre to make Sharda Prasad Committee recommendations public soon

The Centre is soon set to make public the findings of the Sharda Prasad committee report. The committee, formed by the government to re-evaluate the National Skill Development Mission, has reportedly advised the skill development ministry to not only drastically reduce the number of sector skill councils (SSCs) from 40 to around 20 by merging identical sector councils but also to curtail their powers of assessment of skill training centres.

KP Krishnan. secretary, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE), told HT, “We are going to make the Sharda Prasad committee report public soon. The related file has been sent to the skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.”

The committee is learnt to have suggested merging most of the SSCs, which are overlapping in nature, and were unnecessarily floated without giving proper thought, making it difficult to manage a large number of them.

According to ministry officials, the committee has suggested merging plumbing and construction sector skill councils, handloom and handicraft sector skill councils, telecom and IT & ITeS sector skill councils, automotive and logistics sector skill councils and health care and beauty & wellness sector skill councils, and many more.

While commenting on the possible follow-up action on the report’s recommendations, Krishnan said, “The skill ministry is likely to announce 25 decisions related to the report in a month’s time. In principle, we are going to agree to most of the committee recommendations...the file is with the minister, as soon as it comes back we will put it on our website. After this we will give 15 days’ period for inviting comments from public, and the work on the recommendations will start by the middle of May.”

It is learnt from reliable sources that the committee has also prescribed curtailing of the assessment powers of the SSCs and handing over the same to the Quality Council of India (QCI).

While commenting on the logic behind the possible merger of most SSCs, Manish Kumar, CMD, National Skill Development Council (NSDC), said that merging sectors was a good idea as it would address the issue of managing a large number of SSCs.

“It is difficult to manage 40 SSCs with such a vast mandate of skilling millions of youths in various sectors. Managing 20 SSCs would be easy and more effective. Moreover, it was getting difficult for SSCs to generate revenue for being small verticals. Merging identical SSCs will make their scope of work wider, making it easy for them to generate large revenues,” Kumar said.

Kumar said that each SSC gets Rs 5 crore in funding from the NSDC to push its schemes in their respective sectors but they need to be self-sustaining and generate revenue on their own to successfully implement their schemes and programmes.

Krishnan also said that the ministry has had some suggestions to make in addition to the committee’s recommendations.

When asked whether there were any plans to add new sectors to the list, Krishnan said the ministry would neither add new sectors for now nor had the committee recommended it.