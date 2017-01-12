CISF constable opens fire, kills four colleagues in Bihar’s Aurangabad

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly killed four fellow-soldiers with his service rifle on Thursday at a power plant in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, officials said.

The accused had recently completed a yoga course, one of the several measures introduced by the country’s military and paramilitary forces to relieve stress in soldiers which experts attribute to long periods of separation from families, posting in hostile areas and tough living working environment.

The incident at Bihar’s Nabinagar power plant, 175 km from Patna, came barely a few days after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted videos on his Facebook page alleging they were being served poor quality food at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the CISF – a paramilitary force which guards vital installations -- said the accused was recently denied leave.

CISF deputy inspector general of police, eastern sector, SN Singh hinted at the fact that the constable could have been “disturbed”, using a euphemism for mental illness.

The accused has been arrested and was being interrogated.

While two CISF personnel were killed on the spot, two others died on way to the sub-divisional hospital.

Those killed have been identified as Bacha Sharma, Amarnath Mishra (both head constables), GS Ram (assistant sub inspector) and Arvind Ram (havildar).

Aurangabad superintendent of police Satya Prakash said, “We are trying to get details of the case.” The incident took place at around 12.15 pm on Thursday.

The constable, who hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, had joined the CISF in 2008.

Sources said home ministry has sought a detailed report of the incident.